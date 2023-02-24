Change Champion Chivaura Boosts Rural Women’s Fundraising Scheme

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC change champion Vengai Chivaura is assisting rural women in Mhondoro- Mubaira with self-help initiatives.

Chivaura is supporting women’s fundraising programmes in the area.

“Change champion Vengai Chivaura is supporting the Mhondoro Mubaira Constituency Mukando scheme -in which women raise money to buy whatever they desire.

Chivaura will top up the money raised and provide transportation to buy items in Harare.

Lately Chivaura helped women in Makomo village and Kavhukatema village who bought blankets, plates, pots and groceries,” a CCC official said.

