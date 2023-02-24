Govt In Last Minute Panic To Shut Schools Despite Clear 2 Week Warning

Govt has ordered boarding schools in five provinces to suspend lessons tomorrow as part of mitigatory measures against the expected arrival of Cyclone Freddy which has already hit Madagascar and now proceeding to Mozambique and possibly to our country.

The provinces likely to be worst affected include, Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland South and Harare Metropolitan.

In its weather update last night, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) urged citizens in some districts in the southern parts of the country to be on high alert as a severe tropical Cyclone Freddy is expected to make landfall in the country tomorrow. Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which is now an overland depression will reach its peak intensity of 110km/h and make landfall in the early hours of Friday.

Districts such as Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo rural, Zaka, and Bikita are expected to be affected. The districts are expected to receive localised heavy rains and strong rains starting today until tomorrow morning.

In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government, through its agencies, has taken due alert and put in place a number of measures such as setting up of evacuation establishments, deploying aid and medical supplies in Government offices in potentially vulnerable districts.

The measures include issuing a directive to boarding schools to suspend lessons tomorrow while day scholars will not be required to go to school.

“The nation is informed that Cabinet noted that Cyclone Freddy has hit Madagascar and is proceeding to Mozambique whereupon it will also affect neighbouring countries, inclusive of Zimbabwe.

“The provinces to be most affected include the following: Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Central and Harare Metropolitan,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said weather experts are predicting that it may cause damage along its path.

“Boarding schools should remain open, but suspend lessons in the affected areas on Friday to reduce the movement of pupils and they should gather students in buildings or dormitories with secure roofs or spaces where they can get covering if the roof is blown off,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Day scholars in affected areas can have Friday off to reduce student movement.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet has also directed that small-scale miners and artisanal miners should avoid going underground and urged citizens to avoid crossing flooded rivers while public transport operators should operate during day time.

In view of the unpredictable weather conditions largely due to the effects of climate change, Minister Mutsvangwa said all local authorities stand warned against settling people in wetlands, waterways, river basins, and other undesignated sites.

“Cabinet would like to assure the nation that all these measures are meant to avoid unnecessary loss of life. The public will be kept abreast of all developments on the matter,” she said.

In a statement yesterday, the Department of Civil Protection urged citizens to be on high alert for forecasted severe Tropical Storm Freddy.

“We call on all relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders to step up efforts to disseminate information to their various communities in particular all Manicaland, Masvingo, and Matabeleland South provinces where heavy rains accompanied by strong winds are expected,” read the statement.

“We urge the citizens to take heed of the Meteorological Services Department alerts as they continue monitoring the unfolding situation.

“Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams, stay indoors, and avoid artisanal mining on shacky grounds during the period.”

The department said people living in low-lying areas should move to high ground.

A National Civil Protection Committee emergency meeting was held yesterday in Harare where stakeholders discussed possible measures to put in place in the event of a disaster.

“District Civil Protection Committees countrywide have also been mobilised and district development coordinators are required to be on standby to respond to any eventualities,” the statement added. State Media

