Lux: Julius Malema To Be Arrested For Disrespecting Culture

To Hell with Julius Malema and his idea of “shutting down South Africa!

if u get a medical emergency like “gogo” getting a

heart attack on the 20th of March 2023 and an

ambulance doesn’t arrive cos roads are blocked

by the EFF, go open an attempted murder/murder

charge against Julius Malema. sue him &

build your family a house with that money 😉

COSAS must also encourage all students that won’t be able go to school on that day because of the “shut down” to go open a case, the students must sue Julius.

if you have a job interview on that day and can’t make it because roads are closed by the eff… sue him!

you can thank me later for using Julius Malemas ignorance to make you money 👊🏿

SAPS will arrest the ignorant EFF leader for incitement of violence, destroying property (vandalism), infringing on other people’s constitutional right of going to school, hospital etc…

