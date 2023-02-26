Zimbabwe Holds The World’s Largest Assisted Voters’ Population
26 February 2023
Zimbabwe's holds the world's largest number of assisted (disabled) voters (53%) despite being Africa's most literate nation by population percentage. How can the 2023 election be credible @ZECzim @mangwana_jasper ?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 26, 2023
Zimbabwe's holds the world's largest number of assisted (disabled) voters (53%) despite being Africa's most literate nation by population percentage. How can the 2023 election be credible https://t.co/TIfgBAAvQU— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 26, 2023
@ZECzim @mangwana_jasper