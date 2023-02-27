Chelsea Boss Receives Death Threats?

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has revealed that he has received death threats from the club’s fans.

Potter is under mounting pressure at Stamford Bridge following last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton.

The Blues have just one win all calendar year and the team is currently on a run of just two wins in 14 games across all competitions.

They sit in tenth place on the EPL table with 31 points from twenty-three games.

Because of these poor results, Potter received vicious abuse wishing him and his family dead.

The gaffer told a press conference on Friday: “As much as I’ve had support I’ve had some not very nice emails that have come through that want me to die and want my kids to die, so obviously that’s not pleasant to receive.

“The challenge for me is, ‘OK, how do I conduct myself?’ That’s what I always turn round to. The higher you go, the more pressure you have on how you are as a person. I want to succeed here. There is this nonsense that I don’t care. Where does that come from? Where’s your evidence on that?

“If you go to work and somebody’s swearing abuse at you, it’s not going to be pleasant. You can answer it two ways. I could say I don’t care, but you know I’m lying. Everyone cares what people think, because we’re hardwired to be socially connected.

“Ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It’s been not pleasant at all.

I understand supporters go home and they’re annoyed because the team aren’t winning but, I assure you, my life for the last three, four months has been fairly average, apart from the fact I’m really grateful for this experience.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

