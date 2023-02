NUST Students Protest Against Fees Hike

Students at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) are protesting at the university premises over what they say is exorbitant fees hike.

According to one of the students, they have been asked to pay US$720 per semester, an amount they say is beyond the reach of their parents.

Riot Police have since been deployed at the university.

Below are pictures of the protest at NUST

