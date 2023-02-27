Remembering Mboneni Ncube Brutally Killed By Mnangagwa Administration

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has paid tribute to Mboneni Ncube.

Mboneni Ncube, a CCC activist, was murdered by Zanu PF hooligans on February 27, 2022.

In a statement, CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma accused Zanu PF vice president Constantino Chiwenga of causing Mboneni Ncube’s death.

“In a democracy, no one must be killed for being politically different.

On this day last year, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s murderous & blood thirsty fascist regime claimed the life of Mboneni Ncube. It must be noted that this happened after “crush lice” vitriolic rants by C Chiwenga,” Chuma wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...