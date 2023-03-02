BREAKING: ZEC Spokesman Fired

By Farai D Hove | The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s chairperson, Jasper Mangwana has been fired, it has emerged.

This follows contestation around the delimitation report.

The vocal Mangwana became the Commission’s youngest Spokesperson after the 2018 elections.

Commented the exiled Prof Jonathan Moyo:

So @mangwana_jasper was relieved of his duties as @ZECzim’s Spokesperson, effective 20 February 2023.

He is one of seven ZEC Commissioners who went rogue when they publicly disassociated themselves from the draft preliminary delimitation report sent to @edmnangagwa in Dec 2022!

MORE TO FOLLOW

