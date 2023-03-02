Chigumba Now ZEC Chairperson, Spokesperson

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has successfully initiated a coup at the commission and she will now be the chairperson and spokesperson.

In a press statement released today, Chigumba said the spokespersons of ZEC will be her together with Deputy Chairperson Ambassador Kiwa and Chief Elections Officer, Utoile Silaigwana.

The three were the main players during the delimitation process with the rest of the commissioners including the then spokesperson Jasper Mangwana sidelined for coming out in public to disown the report.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...