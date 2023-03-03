Cephas Chimedza’s Wife Dies

Belgium based former Warriors, CAPS United and Dynamos defender Cephas Chimedza has lost his wife, Sharon.

Late Cephas Chimedza’s wife Sharon

Chimedza announced the death of his wife on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“At 14:42 you sent me this saying see you soon. I was still waiting for your call only to get a police visit to tell me you were no more. Thank you for the 3 beautiful kids and all the years together. R.I.P Sharon,” he tweeted.

However, the cause of Sharon’s death has not been disclosed.

