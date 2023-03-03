Mwonzora Fires 13 More Councilors

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has recalled 13 more party councillors from four local authorities for alleged disloyalty.

ZimLive reported that Mwonzora recalled councillors from Norton, Kwekwe, Kadoma and Mutare.

He accused the councillors of having sympathies with opposition rival Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

The councillors learnt of their recall in a letter written by Local Government Minister July Moyo to Town Clerks of the concerned local authorities.

In a letter written to Norton Town Clerk, Moyo said:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party; Rosemary Chinoyera (Ward 9), Charles Dube (Ward 2) and Muchaneta Munyeveri (Ward 3).

Also recalled from Kwekwe City Council are Pikirai Musipa (Ward 3), Charles Juta (Ward 7) and Betty Ndhlovu (Ward 13).

Mwonzora went on to issue recalls on three councillors in Mutare and four in Kadoma, including the town’s mayor.

One of the recalled councillors told ZimLive that they were targeted for their allegiance to CCC. Said the councillor:

It (recall) was a surprise to everyone. Obviously, on their side, they sat down and found it appropriate to recall us.

We support President Nelson Chamisa and we have not been ambiguous about it.

In my case, I told him straight up that I am CCC. I have never attended even one MDC-T meeting.

