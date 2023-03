Two Die In Marondera Horror Crash

By-Two people died while another is in critical condition after a Toyota Wish vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Marondera town Friday morning.

When the state media arrived at the scene, the bodies of the deceased were yet to be removed, and details which caused the accident were still sketchy.

Police in Marondera was already attending to the scene.

