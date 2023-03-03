Young People’s REAP Initiative Spreads Like Veld Fire
3 March 2023
Tinashe Sambiri| The Register, Elect and Protect campaign ( REAP) seeks to remove Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa from office via the ballot box.
According to CCC youth taskforce spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, the REAP initiative is spreading like veld fire.
“It’s #REAP_zw everywhere. Today we were in ghetto, Ward 4 St Mary’s for voter registration mobilization.
Register, Elect and Protect campaign,” Sarkozy wrote on Twitter.