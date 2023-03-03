Zanu PF Will Rule Forever- Chadzamira

By A Correspondent

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira has declared the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is not going anywhere.

Speaking at a clean up exercise led by Zanu PF vice president Kembo Mohadi in Masvingo on Friday, Chadzamira said Zanu PF would bury the opposition in the coming polls.

“President Mnangagwa is not going anywhere, Zanu PF is not going anywhere- That is undeniable,” boasted Chadzamira.

“Say whatever you want but we will rule forever. As you know we are targeting a resounding win for President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe belongs to us and those who think people from the West will dictate to us what to do are lost,” added Chadzamira.

Zanu PF seized the clean up exercise and party zealots chanted slogans at the event.

Mohadi also imposed himself on the official opening of a clinic in Masvingo.

