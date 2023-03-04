CCC Councillors Boycott Mohadi Programme
4 March 2023
ZanuPF Masvingo Runyararo Clinic Official Opening A Flop!!
✓Seven CCC Masvingo City Councillors boycotted Kembo Mohadi Runyararo Clinic opening
✓ Less than 100 residents of Masvingo attended the Kembo Mohadi presided function.
✓Kembo Mohadi did not address or read a speech but only cut the ribbon and toured the clinic.
✓ ZanuPF embarrassed as it failed to mobilize people .
✓ The ZanuPF officials outnumbered the Povo.
✓The number of empty chairs in the tent were more than those occupied.
✓ The number of state of art motor vehicles parked at the clinic outnumbered the residents
