Moroccan Soccer Star Charged With Rape

French authorities have formally charged PSG defender Achraf Hakimi for rape.

The charge comes after a young girl came forward with allegations against the Moroccan right back.

The incident happened last Saturday after the star invited the accuser to his homewhen his wife, actress Hiba Abouk, was away on holiday with their young two sons.

Upon arrival, the Moroccan star forced himself on the woman, and after few moments later, she managed to free herself after kicking him with her foot, before texting a friend to pick her up.

A police report was then made on Sunday but the accusser, a 23-year-old female from Paris, chose not to file a formal legal complaint.

An investigation was opened afterwards despite no formal complaint, and it was confirmed on Friday morning that Hakimi has been charged over the allegations having been questioned on Thursday by investigators.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

