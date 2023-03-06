Jay Israel Prophesies Opposition Will Be Violent In 2023 | TRUTH or NONSENSE?

By Dorrrothy Moyo | Popular South Africa based preached Jay Israel says he must be decapitated if ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa fails to win tbe 2023 elections

The Chiwenga colleague, prophet said “if President Mnangagwa does not win the presidential elections, it means I am a liar and they must come and cut off my head.”

The 30-year-old Bulawayo-born charismatic preacher said he was coming to Zimbabwe where he plans to set up base in his home town.

“I am bringing a very serious revolution, not just a revival, it’s a revolution to Zimbabwe, especially Bulawayo because it has been left behind for a long time. There is a lot that I am going to do. There is a lot that Zimbabwe must prepare for. This is going to be like a tsunami. Many people are going to flock from different places, just coming to Bulawayo. Meaning to say traffic is going to increase. We are going to give business to hotels and the transport industry including airlines,” he said.

He said he was also planning to revive the Bulawayo music industry.

“I am planning to set up a Jay Israel Records that is going to cater for all the Bulawayo musicians. I am going to sign them and record them for free,” he said.

