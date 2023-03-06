Manchester United Boss Blasts Players After Anfield Drubbing

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag blasted his players for failing to execute their roles and lacked professionalism in their 7-0 loss against Liverpool.

The Red Devils suffered their heaviest defeat in the Premier League amd for the first time in over nine decades following the result.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez each scored a brace for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds before substitute Roberto Firmino sealed the victory.

The collapse was heavily felt in the second half after the visitors conceded two goals in the first five minutes of the period.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag said: “You can lose a game but not in the way we lose in the second half. In the first half, we played very decent.

“We created the better chances and then made an organisational mistake. The second half was unprofessional. It can’t happen, and we have to talk about it.

“I do think we played decent in the first half but the second half was not us. Not our standards. We didn’t play as a team.”

Asked if he is angry about the poor display, the gaffer added: “Yes, definitely, and surprised. I have seen, the last weeks and months, a team that is really in a winning attitude. In the second half, we did not have a winning attitude at all.”

The defeat left United just seven points ahead of Liverpool, who have taken 13 points from their last five games.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

