Former BBA Star Fights Against Illegal Removal From Company Directorship

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Big Brother Africa star Munyaradzi Chidzonga has approached the court suing directors of a medical firm Ivory Medical for allegedly removing him from the directorship of the company.

The firm applied for a canabis farming licence from the government with Chidzonga cited as one of the directors together with Elizabeth Sekai Bakasa.

Chidzonga was made in charge of the project while Bakasa was made responsible for the project.

It is alleged that the other directors Nathan Kalumbu, former Eurasia and Africa Group President of Coca-Cola company and Gilbert Tangwara Chahwanda, a National Aids Council (NAC) board member went behind the two’s back and removed them from the directorship of the company.

It is also alleged that they went and obtained an amended canabis licence ousting the two and moving the project from Chiredzi Prison to Kalumbu’s farm in Headlands.

Chidzonga said his alleged resignation from the company is fraudulent as it never happened. This, he said, also means the amended licence is null and void as he is still in charge of the project.

“The 1st and 2nd Respondents (Kalumbu and Chahwanda) in connivance with each other uttered the fraudulent CR14 dated the 20th of May 2020 to the 5th, 6th and 7th Respondent (health minister, secretary for health and the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe) resulting in the issuance of an amended licence dated the 21st of April 2020 which unlawfully removed the 2nd Applicant as the authorised person and myself as the responsible person,” he said.

“Whatever cultivation and production of cannabis being conducted at Kamando Farm in Headlands is illegal in that it is based on an amended licence obtained through fraudulent means by the 1” and 2™ Respondent.

“The process of seeking an amendment of the 3rd respondent’s (Ivory Medical) licence was never a lawful process because it was on the basis of a fraudulent CR14 (now CR6) which deceived the Registrar of Companies that the 2nd applicant and I had resigned from our positions within the 3 Respondent,” he said.

Chidzonga

3″ Respondent’s license for site production of cannabis for medicinal and scientific use No. 005/2019 issued by the 5″ Respondent on the 17″ of April 2019 be declared as the sole valid 3 Respondent’s licence for production of cannabis for medicinal and scientific use wherein (1* Applicant) is listed as the Responsible Person In Charge and the 24 Applicant is listed as the Authorised Person In Charge entitling the 3 Respondent to cultivate and produce cannabis for medicinal and scientific use within Chiredzi Prison Farm.

The amended licence issued to the 3% Respondent on the 21″ of April 2020 wherein the 1* Respondent is listed as the Authorised Person in Charge and the 2″ Respondent is listed as the Responsible Person in Charge be declared void ab initio.

The Applicants also seek to have the amended CR14 (now CR6) for the 3″ Respondent which reflects that the 1* and 2™ Applicants resigned from being Directors of the 3″ Respondent on the 6″ of May 2020 be declared void ab imtio.

The CR14 dated the 6″ of March 2019 which lists the 1* and 2 Applicants as Directors of the 3 Respondent be declared the only valid composition of the board of directors and the 2″ Applicant as the secretary of the 3“ Respondent.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...