Top Model Found With Cocaine

Spread the love

By- A local model Tumelo Nare is expected to appear in court after she was found with cocaine in her hotel room in Harare.

Nare is expected to jointly appear with Precious Bango at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of unlawfully possessing 0.2 grammes of cocaine worth $16 000.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...