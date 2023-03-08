Bosso Not Ready To Win Title

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has played down the talk of winning the league in the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Brito took over the reins following the sacking of Mandla Mpofu after the last winter.

The Portuguese gaffer managed to stabilised the ship and finished the season on fifth position with 51 points.

Speaking to The Herald, Brito said winning the league title this season will be a huge bonus as he is still getting used to the environment and developing the players.

“The good thing is that we have managed to have most of the players we had last season. It’s a very good thing to have the same players for another season. It is an advantage for us,” the gaffer said.

“Winning the league title? I don’t think we have played together for a long enough time. I have been at Highlanders I think for a short period now. I am impressed by the environment, the players and the fans.

“I think they will be very happy if we win trophies for the team. But to say we are winning the title now, I think it will be a bit overambitious. We are building in stages. We have the right players but we need to be together for some time.

“We will see what happens as we go into the season but the aim is to play good football, bring results and make the fans happy.”

Highlanders will begin the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season at home against ZPC Kariba during the weekend of 18-19 March.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

