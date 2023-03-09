RegisterToVoteZW

It Is Citizens Duty To Fix Country’s Mess
9 March 2023
By Gift Ostallos Siziba
Fellow Citizens as you retire to bed tonight think about the state of our country.
We have normalized the abnormal as a people.
For 40 years we have need reduced to nothing!
This country is being looted hook line and sinker!
It is our duty as a people to fix this!
We can do it if we Register as voters!
Fellow Citizens- your vote is your voice and with your voice you have your power- With your power we can Change the world.
This is the only opportunity we have to change our circumstances.
To win big, We must register big!
Where ever you are- tell a friend, a neighbor, workmate, wife, hauband, your children , schoolmates, boyfriend or girlfriend and all your loved ones to register as voters.
This is the Call the Act