Armed Robbers Trigger Alarm, Flea

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- When one of four balaclava-clad armed robbers attacked him on the back of his head, he smelt blood and almost counted himself dead.

This happened in Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo this week on Tuesday where a security guard was brutally attacked while guarding a network booster.

According to a source close to the case, the four robbers were travelling in a black Honda Fit and they parked it a few metres from the network booster.

They were armed with a knife, iron rod and an axe and they arrived at the scene shortly after midnight.

he source said they manhandled him before one of the gang members struck him with an iron rod on the back of his head while another one landed a fist on his face and head.

“He tumbled to the ground and they quickly tied his hands to his feet with a wire and he was bleeding in the process.

“One of the robbers remained monitoring him while the other three dashed to the booster and struck it with an axe but their mission failed after one of them mistakenly touched an alarm causing it to ring forcing them to flee in their car,” said the source.

After a few minutes the security company’s response team arrived at the scene and untied the attacked security guard.

“While they were at the scene they received a phone call that the same robbers travelling in a black Honda Fit had attacked another security guard at a booster in Nkulumane 12 suburb.

“The response team rushed there and found the robbers and upon seeing the reaction team they fled. The response team deflated tyres of their vehicle and reported the incident to the police,” said the source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and appealed for information that could lead to their arrest.

“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the four suspects can contact any nearest police station or call us on 029-60358.”

— BMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...