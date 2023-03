Ramaphosa’s Reached Dead End In Presidency- University Prof

A university professor alleges South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has reached a dead end in his presidential career.

Prof Andre Thomashausen tells the SABC, Ramaphosa sprung into office on the belief that he is a successful businessman who would transform the economy, not paying attention to his dismal failure in the companies he has shares in. VIDEO:

