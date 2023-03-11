Veteran Educationist Collapses, Dies

Spread the love

By-Veteran educationist and former Mzilikazi High School and St Thomas Aquinas School headmaster, Cuthbert Chiromo, has died.

According to the Chronicle, Mr Chiromo is said to have collapsed and died inside his car on Kerr road in the Khumalo suburb Friday.

His death reportedly came a few hours after addressing school heads at Girls College where to spoke about the 7Cs of leadership.

Chiromo was the headmaster of Mzilikazi from September 1989 until the end of 2002.

He is credited for recommending a raw, 16-year-old Peter Ndlovu to then Highlanders’ coach Roy Baretto. Chiromo was Ndlovu’s headmaster in the late 80s.

Mr Cuthbert Chiromo retired as Head of St. Thomas Aquinas Primary school in 2021 after serving in the same post for 19 years.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...