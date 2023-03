Body Of An Unidentified Man Found Dumped In A Car At Parirenyatwa

The body of an unidentified man has been found dumped in a car outside Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare this Monday.

Blood stains could be seen on the lifeless body, raising suspicions that the man could have been murdered. Lameck Kwari, an eyewitness said by the time he arrived at the scenes, the man had died.

Police have since attended the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

-Capitalk

