Comedian Mama Vee Registers To Vote

Popular comedian Admire Mushambi popularly known as Mama Vee or Mai Vhai has ralied Zimbabweans to register to vote in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Mama Vee shared her voter registration slip saying he had to beat the morning blues to get his name on the voters roll while urging other citizens to also do the same..

“anhuwoye ndaita kumukira kunoita Register to Vote ,Dai zvikanzi vaka register ku voter tokupai vacation in Zanzibar,” said Mama Vee.

According to details on Mama Vee’s voter registration slip, he will vote in Ward 41 of Harare West constituency where opposition legislator Joana Mamombe is the current legislator.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is currently on a voter registration blitz which is the last exercise before the plebiscite.

