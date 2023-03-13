Flood Warnings In Chimanimani

Spread the love

By Pardon Maguta | Chimanimani is receiving lots of rains. Yesterday it was 31mm and today it can be above that or even double. Reports coming in show that rivers like Haroni, Nyahode, Mhakwe, Umvumvu, have been flooded. There is no electricity for more than 15 hours. Those traveling in and out of Chimanimani have been advised to take extra care; don’t cross flooded rivers either on foot or driving. (Video)



Chimanimani on 13 March 2023

People have also been advised to make sure children are in safe places, and avoid sheltering under trees.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...