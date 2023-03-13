Flood Warnings In Chimanimani
13 March 2023
By Pardon Maguta | Chimanimani is receiving lots of rains. Yesterday it was 31mm and today it can be above that or even double. Reports coming in show that rivers like Haroni, Nyahode, Mhakwe, Umvumvu, have been flooded. There is no electricity for more than 15 hours. Those traveling in and out of Chimanimani have been advised to take extra care; don’t cross flooded rivers either on foot or driving. (Video)
People have also been advised to make sure children are in safe places, and avoid sheltering under trees.