Shamva Man Killed Over Snooker

By-A 23-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest with a knife following an argument over snooker tokens in Shamva over the weekend.

Police have since launched a manhunt for one Learnmore Dzuda (32) in connection with the murder case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.“Police in Shamva are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Learnmore Dzuda aged 32 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Gilbert Chibanda aged 23 died after being stabbed in the chest with a knife.

“This followed an argument over tokens while playing a game of snooker. The suspect also stabbed a tuckshop operator with the same knife after he had intervened to stop the suspect from attacking the victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Tengwe have arrested a suspected mental patient, Patrick Matare (37) in connection with a case of murder which occurred yesterday at Matare Village.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect became violent and struck the victim, Chrispen Sakala (44) with a stone several times on the head.

The victim died on the spot.

-State media

