ZANU PF Recruits Diasporans for Parliament

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party ZANU Pf’s members have published boasts saying they are taking in 2023 election candidates from diaspora returnees.

While it was not clear which countries these diasporans are coming from, one of the announcements is in the below tweet

Which countries are there diasporans coming from? Name them one by one please @Klawry3 https://t.co/jNeecmjJdm pic.twitter.com/VQa4tpvv5q — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 14, 2023

