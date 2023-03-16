Class Room Caves-Into Mnnangagwa’s Gold Claim, Injuring Several Pupils

By-Several schoolchildren at Globe and Phoenix Primary in Kwekwe were injured after a classroom block caved in a suspected gold claim while in class.

Massive illegal gold mining activities have occurred underneath the school grounds in Kwekwe.

President Emmerson Mnnangagwa’s terror gangs conduct most of these illegal operations.

The media have also published several stories on the dangers posed by these illegal mining activities.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed the incident saying the District Civil Protection Unit(CPU) was now on the ground.

-Herald

