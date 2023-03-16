Gokwe Spanish Priest Dies 24hrs Of Birthday

An 83-year-old Gokwe-based Roman Catholic Bishop died a day after celebrating his birthday.

Bishop Emeritus Angelo Floro died on Tuesday at Gweru General Hospital.

“He celebrated his 83rd birthday on Monday and he looked so happy. There was nothing wrong when he was cutting his cake.

“We are saddened by this development,” said a source. “Chikonzero chaita kuti vashaike nhasi hapana anoziva sezvo nezuro vaifara nevamwe pa birthday party yavo.

“Floro akauya kuno ari mu missionary nevamwe vake avo vakadzokera kunyika kwake asi iye akaramba akashinga haana kudzokera.

“Floro akatanga kushanda kuHwange Diocese achirifata akaparidza uye kubhabhatidza vanhu vakawanda.

“Roman Catholic cChurch yose muZimbabwe irikumuchema.

“Sekuru Floro vakavaka Gokwe Diocese zvinosanganisira zvikoro, zvipatara, Shingai Training Centre, and other churches.”

President of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Paul Horan, said:

“Bishop Floro was the Bishop of Gokwe from 2000 until 2017 when he retired from active ministry.

“We pray that Bishop Floro’s soul may find repose in the bosom of God the Father whom he loved and served as pastor and shepherd.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Floro was born in 1940 in Spain. —H Metro

