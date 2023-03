Mnangagwa Captures Traditional Leaders

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo where he will attend the 2023 National Chiefs Conference this Wednesday.

He was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport by cabinet ministers, senior Government officials, the ZANU PF leadership and supporters.

He will meet with 500 headmen and 290 traditional chiefs.- ZBC News

