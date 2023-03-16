Vetting Of Zanu PF Candidates Begins

THE ZANU PF Security Department has begun vetting CVs for prospective candidates for the ruling party primary elections slated for this weekend, which will be submitted to Politburo for consideration and endorsement.

In a bid to come up with a robust process for the primary elections, the revolutionary ZANU PF party members willing to participate in the forthcoming elections will have their CVs put under scrutiny by the party’s security department.

Briefing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare this Tuesday, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha said the security department is working around the clock to meet set deadlines.

“The security department has commenced on the vetting exercise from now onwards. Because of the time constraints, we now have to work 24 hours around the clock to meet the deadline. The department is looking at the submissions and doing the vetting.

“After that, tomorrow at 5pm we will have a special committee that will look at the complaints and make their recommendations, some of the complaints will be dealt with promptly. Once we have recommendations by the security department, we will have to convene the National elections directorate to consider all the work done,” he said.

According to Dr Bimha, cell registers which will be used as voters’ rolls in the primary elections have been submitted.

“As you are aware, we have been doing parallel programmes including cell building and verification exercise, we now have complete cell registers to be used in the primary elections,” he said.

On Thursday, the ZANU PF National Elections Directorate is expected to brief leadership on the process for further guidance, while the technical committee is already working on logistics for the elections.

After party leadership is briefed, a politburo meeting will be convened to endorse the successful candidates to participate in the primary elections. – ZBC News

