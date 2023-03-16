Windmill Boss Forces Self On Minor

Spread the love

WINDMILL Chief Executive Officer, George Rundogo has been dragged to court for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter.

55-year-old Rundogo allegedly raped the girl on several occasions last year when he visited his girlfriend who is the girl’s mother.

It is alleged that he would sexually assault the girl before giving her sweets to silence her.

The court heard that the girl told her mother but she did not take any action.

The girl is said to have told her teacher who then informed the Department of Social Welfare.

The child was taken to a safe home as there are fears the mother might interfere with investigations.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest.

Rundogo was denied bail before he was advised to approach the High Court.

Rundogo is not new to rape charges after he was accused of raping and impregnating his then 15-year-old step-daughter in 2018.

The girl, in that case, is alleged to be his relative’s daughter whom he gave money to silence her.

The matter is still pending before the courts.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...