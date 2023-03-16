Zimbabweans Quiet As SA, Kenya, Nigeria Oppositions Plan 20th March Demo

Zimbabweans where are you ? https://t.co/bdDYUZVBVw — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 15, 2023

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwean citizens are nowhere to be seen as nationals of other countries, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and South Africa Plan mass demonstrations on the 20th March.

The development brought an array of explanations with some analysts accusing the opposition while others said Zimbabweans don’t need to demonstrate as the economy is doing all that for them.

In South Africa, EFF party leader Julius Malema plans to execute a demonstration that he says will lead to the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa who is accused of money laundering after over USD4 million in foreign currency was stolen from a concealed location at the president’s farm, PalaPala.

