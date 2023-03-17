ZimEye
We have provided K20 million in humanitarian assistance to the people of #Malawi who are under distress from floods caused by Cyclone Freddy. The cyclone has claimed over 200 lives while many others are displaced.Let’s keep our brothers and sisters in prayers. #Ubuntu #Africa pic.twitter.com/QjkeFpvPos— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) March 17, 2023
