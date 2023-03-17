Luphahla Lands New Post At Bosso

Highlanders have assigned Joel Luphahla to a new role within the technical team ahead of the new season.

Luphahla, who was the first assistant coach last season, will assume the role of the strikers coach.

The former Warriors forward’s previous post was given to club legend Madinda Ndlovu, who returned to the club this month.

Portuguese gaffer Baltimore Brito will lead the Bosso technical team as the head coach.

Antonio Torres and Daniel Khumalo have retained their posts as the second assistant coach and goalkeeper’s coach, respectively.

Highlanders will begin their campaign with a home game against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium.

The team, however, will be without head coach Brito who is attending a UEFA Pro Coaching Licence refresher course in Portugal.

Madinda will take charge of the team’s season opener on Sunday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

