Palace Sack Viera

Spread the love

Patrick Vieira has been fired as the head coach of EPL side Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman’s sacking follows after the London side’s 1-0 loss to Brighton last weekend to remain winless in 2023.

The result left Palace relegation battle with just five points separating them in 12th from Southampton in bottom spot.

The recent slump has also seen the side exit the FA Cup in the third round to the EPL’s bottom side Southampton.

The Eagles’ chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

Parish added: “That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

“He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.”

Vieira took over Palace in July 2021, where he was in charge for 74 games.

His staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Saïd Aïgoun – have also left the club. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach while the search for a new manager is under way.-Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...