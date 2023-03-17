UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Face Chelsea

UEFA has conducted the draws for the Champions League quarterfinals, semi finals and the final.

The draw for the final determines the ‘home’ side for administrative reasons.

The quarterfinals first legs take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns scheduled for 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will be on 9/10 and 16/17 May with the final on Saturday 10 June.

The final will be held at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Here is the full draw:

Quarterfinals:

M1 – Real Madrid (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

M2 – Inter Milan (ITA) vs Benfica (POR)

M3 – Man City (ENG) vs Bayern (GER)

M4 – AC Milan (ITA) vs Napoli (ITA)

Semifinal:

M4. Winner vs M2. Winner

M1. Winner vs M3. Winner.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

