Black Rhinos Player Dies

Spread the love

Marcus Mapunhure

By A Correspondent- Marcus Mapunhure, a Black Rhinos football player has died after being hit by a car on Friday.

In a statement, the Premier Soccer League club announced that Mapunhure, popularly known as ‘Rojo,’ died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Reads the statement:

Another sad day for the Black Rhinos family.

The club regrets to announce the passing on of one of our new players, Marcus Mapunhure, popularly known as ‘Rojo’, this morning (18 March 2023) at Parirenyatwa Hospital. He was hit by a car in Harare Central Business District yesterday morning on his way to the training ground. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Black Rhinos lost Simbarashe Nkosi, one of its goalkeepers in January this year. Nkosi passed away during the early hours of Saturday due to a chest infection.

Rojo’s death comes on the day the 2023 Premier Soccer League Season started.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...