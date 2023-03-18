Calls For Sikhala Freedom Increase

Spread the love

GAWUZELA JOINS ZIMBABWEANS TO DEMAND JUSTICE FOR INCARCERATED ZIMBABWEAN POLITICIAN JOB SIKHALA

Swalimo president Mduduzi Gawuzela Simelane yesterday joined Zimbabweans in London to deliver a petition. The petition was delivered in the Prime minister’s office in London UK in solidarity with Citizens coalition for Change from Zimbabwe to demand freedom for Incarcerated Honourable Job sikhala.

Hon Job Sikhala has been imprisoned for more than 270 days for standing for his People in Zimbabwe.

The issue of incarcerated MPs Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube was also raised. The Justice for Assassinated Human rights lawyer Thulane Maseko was raised too.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0YK4fV9Wh2DgddLpzUSrYAVa3uvxEGMbwjXTb1mFimALns9kpSVg4CaCfcesgWKUKl&id=100064027865619&sfnsn=scwspmo

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...