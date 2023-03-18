Europa League Quarter Finals: Manchester United Face Sevilla FC

UEFA have confirmed the draws for the 2022-23 Europa League quarterfinals, semifinals and final rounds.

The quarter-finals will be held on April 13 and April 20. Victors of those ties will then compete in the semi-finals, scheduled for May 11 and May 18, ahead of the final on May 31.

The final encounter will be played at Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary.

Here is the full draw:

Quarterfinals:

QF1 – Manchester United (ENG) vs Seville (ESP)

QF2 – Juventus (ITA) vs Sporting (POR)

QF3 – Bayer Leverkusen (GER) vs Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

QF4 – Feyenoord (NED) vs Roma (ITA)

Semifinal:

SF1 – Q2. Winner vs Q1. Winner

SF2 – Q4. Winner vs Q3. Winner

Final:

SF1. Winner vs SF2. Winner. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

