Mshika shika Driver Dies

By A Correspondent- Popular Mshika shika driver Tatenda Ziramba (26) who plied the Masvingo-Zvishavane route died yesterday after his Toyota Wish burst a rear right tire and overturned.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector, Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed the incident and said Ziramba of Mhandamabwe died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries. Seven other passengers on board walked away with minor injuries.

The accident happened around 2 pm at the 30 km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala road. Ziramba was driving from Masvingo to Zvishavane.

Dhewa urged motorists to check their vehicles before embarking on a journey.

“The vehicle burst its right rear tire upon reaching the 30km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala road and overturned once before landing on its roof. Ziramba sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

“One passenger was taken to Mashava Clinic after complaining of chest pains but he was discharged on the same day. Other passengers walked away unscathed,” said Dhewa.

-MasvingoMirror

