Mwonzora Loses High Court Case After Mutilating Own Constitution

Dear Editor

The 7 senior MDC purportedly self expelled leaders filed for a declaratory under high court case number HC 987 / 2023 challenging the purported amendments of the MDC constitution.

The purported amendment stated that any party member who takes the party to court without exhausting internal remedies will have SELF EXPELLED themselves.

Mr Mwonzora failed to oppose the case and he lost it by default judgment.

High Court Judge Justice Munangati handed down the judgement. Since Mr Mwonzora wilfully failed to oppose the case, the judge ruled that no appeal could be made against the judgement.

The reason for failing to defend himself is said to be the issue of non payment of legal fees. No lawyer is willing to represent Mr Mwonzora because he has become notorious for not paying debts.

The judgement means Senator Engineer Elias Mudzuri was illegally recalled from parliament and he must be reinstated.

