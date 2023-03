President Chamisa’s Yellow Revolution Invades Manicaland

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa was in Manicaland as part of a nationwide citizens interface.

The CCC leader addressed thousands of enthusiastic supporters in Manicaland on Friday.

“I’m in Manicaland on a nationwide citizens Interface & tour…

New Great Zimbabwe loading. Happy and Great again. It’s possible! #ZimbabweAgenda2023,” President Chamisa said in a brief statement.

