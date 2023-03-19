Christian Atsu Burial Set For Friday

Hundreds of the people, including Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Black Stars coach Chris Houghton, current and former national team players, family and friends of Christian Atsu, paid their last respects to the late football star at his funeral today.

The late former Chelsea and Newcastle United star, died in last month’ earthquake in Turkey aged 31. His body was found 12 days after he disappeared following the devastating earthquake, which killed more than 50 000 people.

His funeral was held at State House in Acra.

Atsu will be buried in his home village on Friday.

Below are some of the images from the funeral (Pictures credit – Ghana Football Association)

