Gas Cylinder Thief Killed By Mob

By A Correspondent- A 34 year old man died at Chitungwiza General Hospital after he was assaulted by a mob at Overspill Shopping Centre for stealing a gas cylinder on Wednesday.

Taurai Murungweni was confronted by one Tatenda, who accused him of stealing a gas cylinder.

Other people joined in assaulting him.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and appealed to people not to resort to violence to resolve disputes.

“Police are investigating a murder case where an Epworth man was assaulted and died on arrival at Chitungwiza General Hospital,” said Insp Chakanza.

“It is alleged that the now deceased stole a gas cylinder from one Tatenda.

“Upon meeting the deceased at Overspill Shopping Centre at around 11am, Tatenda confronted him and they exchanged words.about:blank

“A mob gathered and assaulted him, leaving him with head injuries and bleeding from the nose.

“Tatenda took the deceased to his place of residence and left him in the care of his brother.

“The brother took the now deceased to Sunway City police post where he was referred to Chitungwiza General Hospital for medical attention where he died on arrival.

“His body was taken to Chitungwiza General Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem,” said Insp Chakanza.

— HMetro

