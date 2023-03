President Chamisa Addresses Thousands In Masvingo

Today (Saturday), our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa was in Masvingo for a nationwide citizens’ interface tour.

He met the provincial change champions and cluster leaders as he shared this year’s national agenda under the theme “The Year of Citizens’ victory for Change.”

