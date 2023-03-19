Zim Journalist Bags PhD

By A Correspondent- Prominent Zimbabwean journalist Mthulisi Mathuthu, who has worked for different media houses, has extended his knowledge horizons as a scribe into academia, obtaining a PhD on Media framing China in Africa: Cases of Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe newspapers.

“Today, two professors, one from England and the other from The Netherlands, both hired by the University of Derby to examine my research into China’s image in Africa, concluded that it was a well done project and duly conferred me with a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD),” he said.

Mthulisi has worked at NewZimbabwe, Zimbabwe Independent, Chronicle, Mirror and Edicesa. He wrote for other media houses, including some research articles for journals.

